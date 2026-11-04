European think-tanks warns against premature optimism after Democratic midterm victory

The Democratic Party’s capture of both chambers of the U.S. Congress in the 2026 midterm elections has prompted a wave of relief in Brussels and other European capitals. Analysts at the European Policy Centre (EPC), however, caution that this outcome should not be mistaken for a return to more predictable transatlantic relations or a straightforward easing of Europe’s strategic burdens.

In a series of rapid analyses published around the election, EPC experts argue that the shift in congressional power will constrain President Donald Trump in some areas while potentially intensifying uncertainty in others – particularly on Ukraine, sanctions policy, and the broader architecture of European security.

Almut Möller, Director for European and Global Affairs at the EPC, notes the clear upside for Ukraine. With Democratic majorities, Congress is likely to advance legislation on aid to Kyiv and sanctions against Russia, restoring a degree of bipartisan alignment with European positions. Yet she highlights the structural risk of adversarial dynamics between Congress and the White House. Trump retains veto power and, as a politically wounded president focused on personal legacy, may pursue foreign-policy “achievements” more aggressively – including potential accommodations with Russia. Europe, Möller writes, will need Congress as an ally while still relying on the President to deliver any sustainable end to the war that preserves Ukrainian sovereignty.

Javier Carbonell, a Policy Analyst at the EPC, stresses that the “blue wave” will probably matter more for European political narratives and strategies than for immediate policy outcomes. Democrats can block legislation, launch investigations, and restrain spending, but Trump’s extensive foreign-policy authorities and veto remain intact. Domestic constraints could even push him toward greater international activism. Carbonell also draws attention to internal Democratic debates over progressive versus moderate strategies, the return of material concerns such as affordability and energy costs (including local opposition to data centres), and Trump’s continuing ability to cast himself as an anti-establishment figure. These dynamics, he suggests, will reverberate in European social-democratic parties still struggling with electoral decline.

Fabian Zuleeg, the EPC’s Chief Executive and Chief Economist, frames the result more starkly: “Uncertainty is Trump.” Even a clear electoral setback for Republicans leaves the President’s behaviour highly unpredictable. Defeat may impose legislative limits at home but could make him more disruptive abroad as he seeks scapegoats and legacy-defining deals. Zuleeg urges Europe and Ukraine to prepare for the possibility of further accommodation with Russia while also recognising that the broader illiberal movement will not vanish with Trump. At the same time, he rejects fatalism: democratic victories remain possible, and Europe should use the moment to accelerate its own capacity for strategic action rather than wait for a restoration of the pre-Trump order.

Experts at the European Council on Foreign Relations reach similar conclusions while emphasising the domestic-foreign paradox and the need for longer-term engagement.

Célia Belin, Head of the Paris Office and Senior Policy Fellow, observes that affordability drove Democratic gains even in heavily conservative states and elevated figures with presidential ambitions, while a new generation of Democrats enters Congress. She warns against overreading the results: Democratic successes are unlikely to alter Trump’s foreign policy significantly. The president retains powers over deal-making, military actions, and tariffs under national security pretences; decision-making will continue to centre on the White House. Issues that preoccupy Europeans – Ukraine, Greenland, and relations with Europe – featured little in the campaign. New Democratic lawmakers will therefore need to be actively engaged if Europe hopes to be heard. Trump himself may not feel defeated and has reasserted his intention to use the presidential veto. High electoral expectations on affordability will keep Democrats focused at home, while the Republican defeat may signal to hard-right allies in Europe that tactics on immigration, media, AI, and military risk-taking no longer appear as winning formulas.

Nevada Joan Lee, a policy fellow in the ECFR’s US programme, argues that a Democratic House and Senate is unlikely to change much regarding Trump’s foreign policy; what will change is the political conversation. The “blue tsunami” was more a repudiation of Trump than an endorsement of the Democratic Party, though it restores hope. Over decades Congress has relinquished much of its foreign-policy authority, a process accelerated under Trump, who uses bold unilateral moves to remain the centre of attention. Europeans should monitor congressional hearings and investigations for information but remain wary of assurances, as the political capital available for oversight will deplete quickly. Lee advises looking beyond 2028: the emergent debates within the Democratic Party will shape its priorities for the next decade. Europeans should focus on what they need to accomplish by the early 2030s to feel prepared, recognising that the groundwork starts now.

Majda Ruge, Senior Policy Fellow in the US programme, describes a paradox facing Europe: a more friendly Democratic Congress whose incoming members do not see Europe as a political priority, paired with a potentially more volatile president whose domestic space for manoeuvre is shrinking. With no veto-proof majority, Trump is unlikely to feel constrained by a Democratic Congress; he has already disregarded his own party’s majorities. Besieged domestically and focused on projecting power and securing a foreign-policy legacy, his final two years could be his most volatile yet, particularly toward Europe, where the administration believes it holds leverage. Anti-EU rhetoric and support for European far-right parties are likely to intensify as an extension of domestic culture wars aimed at a disgruntled base. Democratic oversight will increase transparency and scrutiny—especially over Trump’s “business diplomacy” on Russia-Ukraine and other theatres—raising reputational costs, yet it will alter little in the short term. In the longer run, the midterms will help determine the direction of Democratic foreign policy. A future Democratic president may be more willing to help Europe with security challenges but unable to restore the old transatlantic bargain; Europe therefore needs to start shaping the post-Trump agenda rather than waiting for the old relationship to return.

Taken together, the EPC and ECFR analyses portray a Washington in which institutional checks have strengthened and political narratives have shifted, yet Trump’s core foreign-policy powers remain intact and domestic constraints may encourage greater international activism. For Europe, the practical implication is careful navigation: leverage a more supportive Congress where possible, engage the new generation of Democratic lawmakers, prepare for continued volatility from the White House, and invest in longer-term strategic autonomy rather than await a return to prior transatlantic patterns.

Caption: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputy Jeff Damooy has his Labrador mix, cadaver dog Kopi sniff the ballots for fentanyl, narcotics and other hazardous materials at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center in the City of Industry, California, USA, 03 November 2026. The 2026 midterm elections will determine congressional control and shape the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. EPA/CHRIS TORRES